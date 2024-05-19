Thundershowers with strong winds likely to hit Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 May, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 01:30 pm

Related News

Thundershowers with strong winds likely to hit Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet

River ports in these regions have been advised to display a level-one warning signal

TBS Report
19 May, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 01:30 pm
File Photo/ Collected
File Photo/ Collected

Thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind of 45-60 kilometres per hour (kmph) are likely to hit Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet today (19 May), the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its latest weather alert issued for the country's inland river ports. 

In the forecast, valid until 6pm today, river ports in these regions have been advised to display a level-one warning signal.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for the next 72 hours, starting from 9am today, indicates that the mild to moderate heat wave may affect Gopalgonj, Rajshahi, Noakhali, Cox's Bazar, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jashore, Satkhira, Patuakhali and Bhola and it may abate.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It also predicted possible thundershowers in the Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, and Sylhet divisions. 

The bulletin said daytime temperatures may fall by 1-2°C in the eastern part of the country, while nighttime temperatures may fall slightly throughout the country.

Environment / Top News

thundershower / Rain forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

2h | Wheels
Ciku Kimeria. Sketch: TBS

How are museums still justifying keeping stolen artefacts?

4h | Panorama
Every Saturday, around 30 participants meet at Panaderia restaurant for what they call “open sessions” to indulge in all things tabletop games. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Exploring the world of Bangladesh’s tabletop game enthusiasts

4h | Panorama
Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How is the space station in its orbit?

How is the space station in its orbit?

57m | Videos
Maize production in Bangladesh rises sharply in last decade

Maize production in Bangladesh rises sharply in last decade

2h | Videos
All big brands can lose the automobile market

All big brands can lose the automobile market

3h | Videos
Bees provide food for human

Bees provide food for human

5h | Videos