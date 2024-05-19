Thundershowers with strong winds likely to hit Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet

Thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind of 45-60 kilometres per hour (kmph) are likely to hit Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet today (19 May), the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its latest weather alert issued for the country's inland river ports.

In the forecast, valid until 6pm today, river ports in these regions have been advised to display a level-one warning signal.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for the next 72 hours, starting from 9am today, indicates that the mild to moderate heat wave may affect Gopalgonj, Rajshahi, Noakhali, Cox's Bazar, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jashore, Satkhira, Patuakhali and Bhola and it may abate.

It also predicted possible thundershowers in the Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, and Sylhet divisions.

The bulletin said daytime temperatures may fall by 1-2°C in the eastern part of the country, while nighttime temperatures may fall slightly throughout the country.