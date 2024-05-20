Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

Welcome to a world where every aroma takes you to paradise, and every spritz feels like a summer breeze! It's time to update your fragrance collection with these affordable gems, as the days of sunshine burn high above. Imagine yourself with a picnic basket in hand, relaxing by the pool, smelling fantastic, because we've put together the best selection of essential body mists for the sunny season.

Bath & Body Works' Vanilla Bean Noel

This fragrance mist by Bath & Body Works will be a delightful addition to your summer fragrance collection. The cool yet sweet fragrance is perfect for those warm, sunny days when you want to feel refreshed.

Photo: Collected

On the top notes, a combination of whipped cream and vanilla is balanced perfectly with a hint of buttercream, creating an aroma that is both comforting and indulgent. The heart notes of the mist are caramel, benzoin, and chocolate emerge. Finally, the base notes of soft musk and sugar cookie anchor the fragrance, leaving the smell lurking for a very long time.

With its affordable price point, it's a steal for the quality you're getting. On sale for just Tk1,900 (regularly Tk2,250 for each bottle) at Turaco BD, it's a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on scent or longevity.

Where to find: Turaco BD

Price: Tk1,900 on sale

Bath & Body Works' Japanese Cherry Blossom

Experience the essence of summer with Japanese Cherry Blossom by Bath & Body Works! This delightful body mist combines the sweet aroma of cherry blossoms with juicy Asian pear, creating a refreshing burst of fragrance that's perfect for sunny days.

Photo: Collected

With hints of fresh mimosa petals and white jasmine, combined with a touch of sandalwood, this scent is not only affordable but also a lasting scent that is perfect for going to work, university or even for picnics.

While many of us struggle with choosing the right and affordable drugstore scent that will be long-lasting and effective for hectic schedules, this mist is priced at just Tk1,950 on sale (regularly Tk3,160 for each bottle), and comes in handy in smaller sizes as well.

Where to buy: Lavishta

Price: Tk1,950 on sale

Layer'r Wottagirl Mystic Island

When you're looking for a mist that is available in stores and has an appealing price point, the Layer'r Wottagirl Mystic Island will be your go-to. It not only provides a refreshing scent but also boosts your confidence and mood, making it ideal for everyday wear and even special occasions.

Photo: Collected

Layer'r Wottagirl offers a range of body splashes that keep you feeling fresh and energised throughout the day. With a variety of sweet, spicy, oceanic, and floral fragrances to choose from, there's something for every mood and occasion.

Plus, its cute pet bottles are perfect for on-the-go freshness – just toss it in your bag and you're ready to conquer the day! You can take it with you wherever you go, ensuring a pleasant experience wherever you are.

Where to buy: OHSOGO

Price: Tk436 on sale

Victoria's Secret Pure Seduction Shimmer Body mist

With Victoria's Secret Pure Seduction Shimmer Body Mist, get set to dazzle this summer! This shimmering mist, full of fruity, flowery, and sweet tones, is your secret to feeling amazing all season long.

Photo: Collected

Picture the rich perfume of juicy plum and red plum dancing with the delicate scent of freesia. The captivating floral aroma of jasmine, chamomile, and lily of the valley will meet you with each spritz, bringing a touch of elegance to your day.

Where to buy: Otosoto

Price: Tk1,050