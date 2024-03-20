Verma reaffirms commitment to further Indo-Bangla tie

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has underlined the deep bonds of friendship and cooperation between Bangladesh and India, and reaffirmed commitment to further enrich the special and multifaceted ties — rooted in the shared sacrifices of 1971.

He was speaking at an iftar event hosted by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Tuesday (19 March), a press release said today (20 March).

The event was attended by over 400 distinguished guests from all walks of life, including the government, legislature, judiciary, political parties, armed forces, civil society, academia, business, media and culture.

The high commissioner noted that the iftar gathering also symbolised the deep people-to-people ties that form the very foundation of India-Bangladesh relations.

Speaker of Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury graced the occasion as the chief guest while Religious Affairs Minister Md Faridul Haque Khan was the guest of honour.