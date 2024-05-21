Will the use of EV be stuck in political complications?

21 May, 2024
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 12:38 pm

Will the use of EV be stuck in political complications?

21 May, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 12:38 pm

The EV sales graph in the market has been on an upward trend for the past few years. Which stopped a lot this year. It is said that in order to increase the use of EVs in Western countries, their governments will have to give huge subsidies to this sector. But market analysts say that even with government subsidies, the price of Tesla-made cars or other EVs cannot be reduced as much as EVs made in China. Westerners will not import Chinese cars. So what's the way? How to increase EV sales?

Comments

