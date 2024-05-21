2nd phase of upazila polls underway: Voter turnout low during first hour

The second phase of upazila election is underway in 156 upazilas across the country.

The voting began at 8am, and will continue until 4pm.

The turnout of voters in Savar, Rajshahi, Munshiganj, Barishal, Lakshmipur, and Brahmanbaria was significantly lower in the first hour and a half, but it is expected to increase as the day progresses.

Election officials of the polling centres in Savar said they received little response from voters in the first hour.

Election officials at the polling centres in Barishal also echoed the same.

Due to the low number of voters, the presiding officer, polling agents, and others at the centres were seen passing their time rather idly.

"It is the season of rice harvesting. Voter turnout is low due to men being occupied in agricultural fields," said Idris Ali, a voter of Rajshahi's Durgapur upazila.

76 out of 129 polling centres in Brahmanbaria are 'high-risk'

Brahmanbaria district police have identified 76 out of the 129 polling centres in two Brahmanbaria upazilas as high-risk centres, most of them in Kasba.

An attack was carried out on Emdadul Haq Palash, a chairman candidate's polling agent, just a day before the polling. The incident has heated the region's environment ahead of the election.

"Additional security measures have been taken at the centres where violence is feared to ensure voters can exercise their right to vote safely and without any hindrance," said Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain, superintendent of police of Brahmanbaria.

He said 1,029 police officers have been deployed in the district on the polling day.

In addition to the police, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) will patrol the 78 high-risk centres.

1,400 police officers, 4 platoons of BGB deployed in Barishal

Several layers of security are in place in Barishal to ensure the upazila elections are conducted smoothly.

"To manage the elections in two Barishal upazilas, 1,400 police officers have been deployed. RAB, River Police, Ansar, and Coast Guard forces are also present, along with at least 40 mobile teams. Strict actions will be taken against irregularities," said Barisal District Police Superintendent Wahidul Islam.

Mondip Gharai, the additional deputy commissioner, said, "Four platoons of BGB have been deployed in Hijla and Muladi upazilas to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections."

"The BGB began their duties on Sunday and will function as mobile and striking forces on the polling day," said Mondip, who is also the returning officer in both of these upazilas.