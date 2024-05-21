Per capita income to rises slightly to $2,784 in FY24

Despite the appreciation of the USD, Bangladesh's per capita income is set to rise slightly to $2,784, according to a provisional estimate by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The per capita income was $2,749 in the 2022-23 fiscal year, down from $2,793 in 2021-22.

Over the past year, the per capita income increased by $35.

The per capita income was calculated based on a dollar rate of Tk109.97.

Additionally, for the first time, the average annual income per capita has exceeded Tk3 lakh, currently standing at Tk3,06,144.

The BBS released the provisional estimates of gross domestic product (GDP), growth, investment, and per capita income for the current financial year last night (20 May).

It is important to note that per capita income is not the actual income of an individual. Instead, it represents the total national income of the country, including gross national income and remittances, divided by the population

Earlier last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vowed to transform Bangladesh into a country with a per capita income of at least $12,000 by 2041.