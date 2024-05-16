Indian high commissioner calls on land minister

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma today (16 May) paid a courtesy call on Land Minister Narayon Chandra Chanda at the latter's office.

The land minister expressed his strong optimism for strengthening the strategic, commercial and global partnerships between the two countries while lauding the various initiatives taken by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He apprised the high commissioner of the smart land management programmes of Bangladesh.

High Commissioner Pranay Verma lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's strong leadership in the rapid industrialization and development of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh-India is two friendly-countries, he said. Terming the digitalization of land services in Bangladesh as a great achievement, he said service digitalization empowers people and increases transparency of the government initiatives as it reduces the exploitation of middlemen to a great extent.

Land Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman, Additional Secretary (Development) of the Ministry Ziauddin Ahmed and officials of the ministry and Indian High Commission, among others, were present.