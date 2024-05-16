Indian high commissioner calls on land minister

Bangladesh

BSS
16 May, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 08:46 pm

Related News

Indian high commissioner calls on land minister

The land minister expressed his strong optimism for strengthening the strategic, commercial and global partnerships between the two countries while lauding the various initiatives taken by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

BSS
16 May, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 08:46 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma today (16 May) paid a courtesy call on Land Minister Narayon Chandra Chanda at the latter's office.

The land minister expressed his strong optimism for strengthening the strategic, commercial and global partnerships between the two countries while lauding the various initiatives taken by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

He apprised the high commissioner of the smart land management programmes of Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

High Commissioner Pranay Verma lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's strong leadership in the rapid industrialization and development of Bangladesh. 

Bangladesh-India is two friendly-countries, he said. Terming the digitalization of land services in Bangladesh as a great achievement, he said service digitalization empowers people and increases transparency of the government initiatives as it reduces the exploitation of middlemen to a great extent.

Land Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman, Additional Secretary (Development) of the Ministry Ziauddin Ahmed and officials of the ministry and Indian High Commission, among others, were present. 

Land Minister Narayon Chandra Chanda / Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BD Kayaking gives you the opportunity to escape the world for some time while drawing you closer to nature. Photo: RAJIB DHAR

BD Kayaking: A calm getaway in a fast-paced city

9h | Explorer
Unusually-timed halos of Northern Lights recently surprised the world—courtesy of the biggest solar storm in more than 20 years. PHOTO: Reuters

Where to see the northern lights all over the world

9h | Explorer
Even though IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion meets the Leahy Law, they are not sanctioned by the US. Photo: Bloomberg

How the US shields Israel from its own laws

10h | Panorama
Gulshan Lake. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What is the quality of Dhaka's lake waters?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

15m | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

2h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

3h | Videos
Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

1h | Videos