How a waterfall in Mirsarai spun a tale of transformation

Hidden amidst the undulating hills of Mirasarai in Chattogram lies a secret which remained well-guarded for nearly half a century.

Shielded by the rugged terrain, enveloped by lush greenery, stands the majestic Khoiyachora Waterfall.

Its seven majestic cascades veil many hidden steps. Its grandeur, however, could not remain hidden forever.

Although the most intrepid of explorers had long known of its presence, it wasn't until the arrival of various trekking groups, such as Ecotourism and Living with Forest, in 2011-2012, that the waterfall's allure was presented before all.

As tourists began to flock to the natural wonder, the influx breathed life into the village, heralding a wave of change.

As the tourist money began to flow, the livelihoods of villagers transformed almost overnight.

Farms and fields turned to homely restaurants, snack shops, fruit stalls, juice bars, pickle shops, and even outfitter stores for trekking enthusiasts.

Among other innovative ideas is one where some villagers have prepared makeshift parking spots in their front yards.

The trickle down fortune

Asiya Begum, a native of Khoiyachara village, was once a partner in her husband's agricultural endeavours.

But now she is among the 500 residents to carve out another avenue of revenue.

For a nominal fee, Asiya provides secure parking.

What started as a small gesture has turned into a thriving business, earning her between Tk1,000 to Tk1,500 on weekends and Tk300-500 on weekdays.

Then there is Mohammad Shabuj, another testament to the transformative power of the waterfall.

Formerly a struggling farmer, Shabuj found a new calling as tourists flocked to witness the breathtaking 10-step cascade just behind his home.

He now owns a shop offering a medley of essentials, from bamboo trekking sticks to different assortments of goods.

His earnings have brought newfound stability to his family.

He said his sales exceed Tk4,000-5,000 on weekends and holidays.

On weekdays, it remains between Tk1,000-Tk2,000.

The birth of the entrepreneurial spirit can be seen in the approximately

40 shops and restaurants which have emerged, all operated by families.

Dulal Miah, owner of Jharna Restaurant, said in 2013 there was only one restaurant in the area.

"But, now there are 20 restaurants where 2,000 tourists can have food. More than 200 local people are employed there," he added.

Mohammad Nurul Afser, member of the local union parishad, said aside from the shops, the increased use of rickshaws and CNG-run auto rickshaws has also created employment for 500 local residents.

Yet, challenges persist.

No oversight from overseers

Earlier, in 2010, the government designated the Khoiyachora Waterfall the honor of being a National Park, covering 293.61 hectares of the Kunda Hat (Baratakia) block within the Baroiyadhala National Park.

But there's more work to be done, according to visitors.

The road leading to the waterfall, marred by neglect and disrepair, poses a significant safety risk for visitors.

Additionally, the lack of proper signage often leaves tourists wandering amidst the verdant forest.

Suggestions for improvements abound, from the installation of stairs and ropes to ensure accessibility, to the recruitment of guards and guides for safety.

Hasibul Islam, a tourist who came from Dhaka, said that it's a long and steep way to the upper steps of the waterfall.

"There are no indicators or management here, but the forest department is charging money to visit the waterfall," he added.

He suggested that there should be arrangements for some stairs and rope on the way so the tourists can reach the waterfall comfortably.

He also suggested that the authority recruit a few guards and guides for safety and security in the hills.

Mohammad Altaf Hosen, ranger of Baroiyadhala Forest Range, understands the potential of Khoiyachora Waterfall.

"Efforts to propose development projects for walkways and supporting infrastructure have been set into motion. However, progress hinges on the cooperation of local government engineering departments," he said.

For now, in the heart of this paradise – tucked away so graceful – a tale of transformation continues to unfold.

Khoiyachora Waterfall, once a hidden gem, now stands as a beacon of hope and prosperity for the village of Mirasarai. With strategic improvements, this natural wonder has the potential to captivate even more hearts, promising a brighter future for all who call it home.