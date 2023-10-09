Mirsarai UNO buys new bicycle for 10-year-old Shahadat battling progeria

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 09:01 pm

Shahadat's father said, “The UNO came to our house today. A big businessman said he would bear all the expenses for Shahadat's treatment and education”

10-year-old Shahadat Hossain. Photo: Md Mizanur Rahman Yusuf
Mirsarai UNO bought 10-year-old Shahadat a new bicycle on behalf of the anonymous business group which pledged to take responsibility for his treatment against rare disease progeria.

The managing director of the group reached out to The Business Standard this morning after reading a story titled "10-year-old Shahadat racing against time in battle against rare disease, progeria" which was published online on Saturday (7 October). 

The welfare officer of the group contacted the correspondent who filed the story, Shahadat's father and Mirsarai UNO Mahfuza Zereen for the child's details.

Later, Mahfuza Zereen visited Shahadat's house this afternoon. She then inquired about Shahadat's physical condition and treatment. 

When she asked Shahadat what he wanted, he asked for a new bicycle which he rides to school everyday.

Shahadat's father Hanif told The Business Standard (TBS), "The UNO came to our house today. A big businessman said he would bear all the expenses for Shahadat's treatment and education. But he did not say his name."

He also said Shahadat was over the moon getting his new bicycle.

"They have arranged a CNG for Shahadat to help him commute to school and entrusted the local Union Parishad member to arrange nutritious meals for him every week. UNO also said a new house would be built for us in a different location."

Expressing his gratitude to TBS, Hanif said, "I was so worried about Shahadat, even two days ago. Now, all our problems have been solved."

