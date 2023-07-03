Two missing bodies recovered from Mirsarai waterfall

The bodies of two tourist teenagers, who went missing while visiting a waterfall in the hills of Mirsarai in Chattogram, have been recovered.

The Fire Service team rescued them from the well of Rupsi Jharna in Bara Kamaldah hill area of the upazila around 9:30 pm on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Md Afsar, 15, son of Mohammad Jamil of Firoz Shah Colony under Akbar Shah police station and Md Arif, 18, son of Mohammad Jasim of the same area

Kabir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Mirsarai Police Station, confirmed the matter. He said two tourists had been missing since Saturday after falling into the waterfall. Their bodies were found tonight.

Imam Patwari, station officer of Mirsarai Fire Service, said that nine friends came to the waterfall and lost two of their friends. They were later rescued in a raid.