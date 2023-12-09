Projonmo Mirsarai awards scholarships to 154 students

Projonmo Mirsarai, an education-focused organisation, has granted scholarships to 154 students in Chattogram.

These recipients were divided into primary, secondary, and madrasa categories, with three exceptional students from each category receiving computers as recognition for their achievements.

Additionally, 30 students were awarded talent pool scholarships, while others received scholarships based on their general academic performance.

The award ceremony took place at the Zilla Parishad Auditorium in Mirsarai on Friday (8 December) afternoon, reads a press release.

Mahboob Rahman (Ruhel), Chairman of STAR Cineplex, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Younus Nuri, Founder President and Executive Director of Projonmo Mirsarai, inaugurated the event presided over by Md Sazedul Karim Asad, president of Projonmo Mirsarai..



Md Sazedul Karim Asad, shared that around 3,000 students from primary, secondary, and madrasahs in Mirsarai Upazila participated in the scholarship examination. Out of this, 154 students excelled and were honoured in various categories.

Prizes include computers, crests, prize bonds, and certificates were presented to the awardees.

Rahim Uddin, general Secretary of Projonmo Mirsarai, and several distinguished guests, including Mirsarai Municipality Mayor Ghiyas Uddin, Chittagong North District Chhatra League President Tanvir hossain topu, Director of Projonmo Mirsarai Omar Farooq, Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury staff reporter of The Business Standard, Shanti Neer president Md Asraf Uddin , founder president of Durbar Pragti Organization Hasan Shaif Uddin , Adamya Mirsarai president Niaz Mohammad Sajed, President of Madhya Ambaria Youth Association Altaf Hossain were present as special guest.

