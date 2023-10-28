UNOPS chief inspects oxygen threapy capacity at NIDCH

Health

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 05:50 pm

Related News

UNOPS chief inspects oxygen threapy capacity at NIDCH

UNOPS is assisting in constructing oxygen plant facilities in 29 hospitals

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 05:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

UN Under-Secretary-General and UNOPS Executive Director Jorge Moreira da Silva visited National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH) in Dhaka on Saturday.

This is one of 29 hospitals across Bangladesh where UNOPS, together with partners such as the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) and with funding from the Global Fund, is constructing oxygen plant facilities to support the national healthcare system.

Partner hospitals were strategically selected across Bangladesh as part of this initiative, including NIDCH, to ensure that underserved communities have access to essential medical services, according to a press release.

Working closely with partners, UNOPS supported the procurement of essential medical equipment and supplies and enhanced the healthcare infrastructure in hospitals with the installation of oxygen therapy units.

As a result, healthcare systems in Bangladesh's most underprivileged communities are strengthened to provide critical medical services during health emergencies like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the progress of this work, Moreira da Silva said it was inspiring to witness the dedication of NIDCH personnel to provide quality healthcare services to all.

"UNOPS is proud to support Bangladesh in strengthening its healthcare system, including with the construction of oxygen generation plants, which save lives," he added.

Dr Md Khairul Anam, director of NIDCH, said, "The expansion of oxygen therapy capacity in our and other hospitals across the country has been a game-changer in the fight against Covid-19 and other respiratory diseases."

UNOPS remains dedicated to working with partners to strengthen healthcare infrastructure worldwide, and this visit underscores the organisation's ongoing commitment to saving lives and enhancing the resilience of communities, the release said.

Bangladesh

UNOPS / NIDCH

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

9h | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

9h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

9h | Panorama
The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

19h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The common mistakes in stock trading

The common mistakes in stock trading

6h | TBS Markets
Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

20h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World