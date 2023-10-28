UNOPS chief inspects oxygen threapy capacity at NIDCH

UN Under-Secretary-General and UNOPS Executive Director Jorge Moreira da Silva visited National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH) in Dhaka on Saturday.

This is one of 29 hospitals across Bangladesh where UNOPS, together with partners such as the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) and with funding from the Global Fund, is constructing oxygen plant facilities to support the national healthcare system.

Partner hospitals were strategically selected across Bangladesh as part of this initiative, including NIDCH, to ensure that underserved communities have access to essential medical services, according to a press release.

Working closely with partners, UNOPS supported the procurement of essential medical equipment and supplies and enhanced the healthcare infrastructure in hospitals with the installation of oxygen therapy units.

As a result, healthcare systems in Bangladesh's most underprivileged communities are strengthened to provide critical medical services during health emergencies like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the progress of this work, Moreira da Silva said it was inspiring to witness the dedication of NIDCH personnel to provide quality healthcare services to all.

"UNOPS is proud to support Bangladesh in strengthening its healthcare system, including with the construction of oxygen generation plants, which save lives," he added.

Dr Md Khairul Anam, director of NIDCH, said, "The expansion of oxygen therapy capacity in our and other hospitals across the country has been a game-changer in the fight against Covid-19 and other respiratory diseases."

UNOPS remains dedicated to working with partners to strengthen healthcare infrastructure worldwide, and this visit underscores the organisation's ongoing commitment to saving lives and enhancing the resilience of communities, the release said.