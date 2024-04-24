UNOPS signs MoU with Bangladesh to strengthen collaboration on disaster risk reduction

The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration on disaster risk reduction initiatives in Bangladesh.

The MOU was signed on Wednesday (24 April) by Md Mijanur Rahman, director-general of the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief and Sudhir Muralidharan, Country Manager of UNOPS Bangladesh in the presence of the representatives from DDM and UNOPS.

The DG of the Disaster Management Department presided over the ceremony, emphasising the shared commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fostering an empowered and Smart Bangladesh.

With its infrastructure and procurement expertise, UNOPS will support DDM in rehabilitating critical infrastructure, providing emergency supplies and establishing robust field operations.

Additionally, specialised assistance will be extended in areas such as gender integration, stakeholder engagement and human-centred design.

Mijanur Rahman emphasized that this partnership, which aligns with Bangladesh's goal of reducing disaster risks, comes at a crucial time.

"With Bangladesh being one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world, experiencing an average of 7-10 tropical cyclones annually, and with over 60% of its land vulnerable to flooding, the collaboration with UNOPS is essential. This collaboration will enhance institutional capacity, implement innovative solutions, and facilitate knowledge sharing, fortifying Bangladesh's resilience against disasters and safeguarding vulnerable communities. Together, we can create a safer and more resilient future for all."

Sudhir Muralidharan expressed optimism about the partnership, stating, "Today marks a significant milestone in our joint efforts to build resilience and strengthen disaster preparedness in Bangladesh.

"This MOU between UNOPS and the Department of Disaster Management reflects our shared commitment to safeguarding communities across the country from the increasing impacts of climate change and natural hazards."

"Through this partnership, we aim to leverage UNOPS' expertise in infrastructure, procurement and project management to support the Department in developing resilient infrastructure, fortifying emergency response capacities and rolling out innovative technologies. Our complementary strengths can pave the way for a more proactive, coordinated and holistic approach to disaster management."

The MoU establishes a framework of cooperation and collaboration between UNOPS and DDM in various areas of common interest.

Areas of cooperation

The cooperation aims to develop and implement plans aligning with government DRR policies, priorities and the Sendai Framework for DRR, enhance institutional capacity for disaster preparedness, coordinate efforts for pre and post-disaster situations, craft guidelines in line with international standards, explore innovative DRR solutions, and foster knowledge sharing to implement best practices, ensuring comprehensive disaster resilience in Bangladesh.

The partnership upholds the core principles of the Sendai Framework, prioritizing localized, inclusive and whole-of-society approaches to reduce disaster risks, minimize losses and safeguard human well-being.

By uniting DDM's mandate and UNOPS' technical strengths, the collaboration will ensure Bangladesh is well-equipped to anticipate, respond to, and recover effectively from cyclones, floods, and other hazards exacerbated by climate change.

This strategic alliance represents a significant milestone in fostering a partnership that aligns with the global 2030 agenda for sustainable development.