SDG roundtable calls for immediate actions to combat plastic and polythene pollution in the country

Photo: Courtesy

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Bangladesh hosted the 8th episode of SDG Café yesterday with the theme "Plastic Pollution And Waste Management In the Marine Environment: Drivers, Impact And Solutions."

The SDG Café is a monthly roundtable discussion series dedicated to addressing pressing development challenges and co-creating innovative solutions. As part of UNOPS's commitment to getting Agenda 2030 back on track, this month's episode places the spotlight on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 12 & 14), read a press release.

Plastic pollution remains a global menace, with South Asia standing as the second-largest contributor to the problem. Bangladesh, ranking sixth globally for plastic and polythene pollution in its water bodies, faces significant environmental challenges.

The roundtable emphasised the urgent need to address this issue to achieve Agenda 2030, particularly SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) and SDG 14 (Life Below Water).

Dr. Shahriar Hossain, founder of ESDO (Eco-Social Development Organisation) and Member of the UNEP scientific advisory committee on marine litter and micro-plastic pollution served as the keynote speaker. He brought decades of experience to the discussion, highlighting the drivers, impact, and solutions to plastic waste management in Bangladesh. He said, "The recent statistics underscore the severity of the plastic pollution crisis in Bangladesh. Such as, The Bay of Bengal would receive five times more plastics in 2025 than in 2010."

"Through collective action and collaboration, we can address the root causes, reduce plastic leakage, and contribute to achieving SDG 12 and 14. It is crucial to engage all stakeholders to ensure a sustainable and plastic-free future," Dr Shahriar, who is also the executive vice-president of the World Alliance for Mercury-Free Dentistry, added.

Sudhir Muralidharan, country manager of UNOPS in Bangladesh, acknowledged the gravity of the situation, saying, "We understand the threats posed by plastic pollution not only to our environment but also to food safety, human health, coastal tourism, and its role in exacerbating climate change."

Charles Callanan, director of UNOPS South Asia Multi-country Office, emphasised the urgency of addressing plastic pollution in the region. He mentioned, "Recent statistics reveal an alarming scale of environmental degradation. A comprehensive circular economy framework, specifically designed for plastics and spanning multiple sectors, is urgently needed. UNOPS remains committed to fostering regional cooperation, pooling resources, and implementing impactful waste management strategies aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

The roundtable aimed to contribute to improved environmental consciousness and community resilience in affected areas, promoting decreased plastic waste generation and improved methods of sustainable plastic waste management.

This episode of SDG Cafe brought together key stakeholders in Bangladesh, including government officials, international organisations, and development partners, such as the Environment Wing of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change(MoEFCC), Department of Disaster Management (DDM), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Worldvision, Brac, embassies, UN agencies, academicians etc. The session facilitated constructive interaction, with participants advising and suggesting innovative approaches and recommendations to strengthen Bangladesh's capacity for managing and reducing the scourge of plastic waste.

UNOPS is a vital operational arm of the United Nations, dedicated to implementing and managing projects in some of the world's most challenging environments.