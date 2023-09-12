UNOPS signs Host Country Agreement with Bangladesh

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Bangladesh signed a Host Country Agreement (HCA) with the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on 12 September.

The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka at 11am local time, with Sudhir Muralidharan, country manager of UNOPS Bangladesh.

The Host Country Agreement marks a pivotal moment in UNOPS' ongoing commitment to supporting Bangladesh in achieving its national development goals which are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Host Country Agreement is expected to facilitate and enhance cooperation between UNOPS and the Government of Bangladesh, fostering continued collaboration on critical development projects that promote sustainable development, resilience, and inclusive growth. It is noteworthy that Bangladesh is the Vice President of UNOPS's Executive Board.

UNOPS has been a key partner to the Government of Bangladesh, national NGOs, donors, partners and civil society in addressing critical challenges, particularly in the areas of climate resilience, environmental sustainability, sustainable procurement, infrastructure development, and technical capacity building.

UNOPS has also collaborated closely with the Government of Bangladesh and the International Labour Organization (ILO) to enhance workplace safety in the Ready-Made Garment (RMG) sector.