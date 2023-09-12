UNOPS signs Host Country Agreement with Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 05:51 pm

Related News

UNOPS signs Host Country Agreement with Bangladesh

The Host Country Agreement is expected to facilitate and enhance cooperation between UNOPS and the Government of Bangladesh, fostering continued collaboration on critical development projects that promote sustainable development, resilience, and inclusive growth.

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 05:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Bangladesh signed a Host Country Agreement (HCA) with the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on 12 September. 

The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka at 11am local time, with Sudhir Muralidharan, country manager of UNOPS Bangladesh. 

The Host Country Agreement marks a pivotal moment in UNOPS' ongoing commitment to supporting Bangladesh in achieving its national development goals which are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

The Host Country Agreement is expected to facilitate and enhance cooperation between UNOPS and the Government of Bangladesh, fostering continued collaboration on critical development projects that promote sustainable development, resilience, and inclusive growth. It is noteworthy that Bangladesh is the Vice President of UNOPS's Executive Board.

UNOPS has been a key partner to the Government of Bangladesh, national NGOs, donors, partners and civil society in addressing critical challenges, particularly in the areas of climate resilience, environmental sustainability, sustainable procurement, infrastructure development, and technical capacity building.

UNOPS has also collaborated closely with the Government of Bangladesh and the International Labour Organization (ILO) to enhance workplace safety in the Ready-Made Garment (RMG) sector.

 

UNOPS / UNOPS Bangladesh / Host Country Agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

3h | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

4h | Panorama
Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

10h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

38m | TBS World
Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

5h | TBS World
The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

7h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

8h | TBS Economy