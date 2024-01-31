Committed to continued partnership in Bangladesh’s journey towards sustainability: UNOPS

Key stakeholders in Bangladesh's disaster response attended a roundtable discussion organised by United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) on Wednesday (31 January). Photo: UNB

Bangladesh's journey in disaster risk management (DRM) is one of remarkable resilience and proactive adaptation, Country Manager of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Bangladesh Sudhir Muralidharan said today (31 January).

"From the devastating cyclones of the past to the nuanced challenges of climate change, Bangladesh has embraced a comprehensive approach that prioritizes community engagement, early warning systems, and infrastructure resilience," he said while speaking at a roundtable discussion with the theme, 'Mainstreaming Disaster Risk Management across Multiple Sectors in Bangladesh'.

However, Bangladesh INFORM Sub-National Risk Index 2022, developed by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), which assesses the risk of disasters at the district and sub-district levels found that all 64 districts of Bangladesh are at high risk of at least one type of disaster, said the country manager.

Muralidharan said the evolving nature of disasters demands continuous refinement.

"We must collectively address issues like urban vulnerability, climate-induced displacement, and financing the ever-growing costs of adaptation. We must adopt a holistic approach towards mitigation and adaptation, alongside undertaking initiatives, such as the health and property insurance coverage for the most vulnerable sections of society," he said.

UNOPS Bangladesh remains committed to the continued partnership in Bangladesh's journey towards sustainability, he added.

UNOPS Bangladesh hosted the 7th episode of "SDG Café," a monthly roundtable discussion series dedicated to addressing pressing development challenges and co-creating innovative solutions.

As part of our commitment to getting Agenda 2030 back on track, this episode places the spotlight on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11.

Bangladesh is a country that is highly vulnerable to natural disasters, said the UNOPS, adding that its low-lying geography, extensive coastline, and monsoonal climate make it susceptible to floods, cyclones, storm surges, and earthquakes.

Despite Bangladesh's remarkable success in reducing disaster fatalities through its strong system of shelters, early warnings, and community initiatives, as seen in the significant decline from 500,000 deaths in 1970 to 3,000 in 2007 for comparable cyclones, the densely populated country confronts increasing challenges from the escalating impacts of extreme climate events.

Ongoing adaptation and mitigation efforts are crucial, and UNOPS Bangladesh, with its implementation focus, remains dedicated to providing support in this regard.

Highlighting Bangladesh's continuous progress and extreme vulnerability to climate change, Mizanur Rahman, the keynote speaker, emphasised that Bangladesh remains at the forefront of global vulnerability to climate change, facing a multitude of disasters such as floods, droughts, and tropical cyclones.

As of the latest data, he said, the country ranks prominently at the 7th position in the 2021 World Risk Index. "Our government launched the National Plan for Disaster Management (NPDM 2021-2025) in 2020, outlining a comprehensive strategy for DRM."

"The plan focuses on four key areas: risk reduction, preparedness, response, and recovery. In our ongoing efforts to mainstream Disaster Risk Management across multiple sectors, it is imperative to address these challenges proactively. With a commitment to resilience, we strive to navigate through these complexities and build a more secure future for Bangladesh."

The round-table discussion brought together key stakeholders in Bangladesh's disaster response, including government officials, international organizations, and development partners, such as the Ministry of Disaster Risk Management and Relief, Department of Disaster Management, BIMSTEC, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, USAID, World Vision, embassies, UN agencies and academicians.