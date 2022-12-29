Prof Sabrina Flora to return home today 

29 December, 2022, 11:50 am
Health Department Additional Director General Meerjady Sabrina Flora, who was undergoing treatment in a Singapore hospital, has recovered and will return to Bangladesh on Thursday.

"She is coming today (29 December). Her health has improved. She now needs rest,'' Flora's husband engineer Robiul Alam told The Business Standard.

The public health specialist, a professor of epidemiology, was admitted to a noted hospital in Dhaka after she fell seriously ill in August this year. 

She was later taken to Singapore for better treatment and was admitted to National University Hospital. 

She had undergone necrosectomy five times and was kept on ventilation.

 

Meerjady Sabrina Flora

