Prof Flora's health condition improves

Directorate General of Health Services' (DGHC) Additional Director General (Planning and Development) Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora has regained consciousness as her health condition improved slightly in the last two days.

After she has been in a stable condition all night, Flora's physician in Singapore Dr Gao updated her husband.

The doctor said her abdominal pressure is also a lot better. Her blood tests show that the pancreatitis is still active but she had no fever.

The dialysis will be slowing it down today as quite a lot of fluid has been taken out from her body in the last two days. She will have her CT scan tomorrow as planned, doctor added.

Professor Meerjady Sabrina Flora gained fame during the pandemic for daily Covid-19 briefings.

Flora has been undergoing treatment at National University Hospital in Singapore for the last 10-12 days. She was diagnosed with acute cholangitis, a pancreatic disease.

After undergoing ERCP she developed various complications. ERCP is a technique that combines the use of endoscopy and fluoroscopy to diagnose and treat certain problems of the biliary or pancreatic ductal systems.

She was later receiving dialysis for kidney failure and subsequently suffered heart failure. She was put on life support after that. Dr Flora has been undergoing treatment at National University Hospital in Singapore.

Before being taken to Singapore, she was hospitalised in Dhaka for a few days.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora is a professor of epidemiology and also a public health specialist.

Currently serving as the additional director general (Planning and Development) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), her news briefings on Covid-19 in 2020 since the virus outbreak in Bangladesh has gained her fame across the country.

She is the chair of the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan for Covid-19 Vaccines in Bangladesh.