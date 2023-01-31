Sabrina Flora made NIPSOM director

Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora has been appointed as the director of the National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM).

Prior to assuming the new responsibility, Sabrina Flora was the additional director general (Planning and Development) at the Directorate General of the Health Services (DGHS).

DGHS Additional Director General Dr Ahmedul Kabir replaced Sabrina Flora as the new additional director general for Planning and Development.

A health ministry notification signed by Senior Assistant Secretary of the Health Service Division Md Alamgir Kabir announced the reshuffle on Tuesday (31 January).

Besides, the previous NIPSOM director Professor Dr Bayezid Khurshid Riaz has been made the additional director general (admin) of the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME).

Public Health Institute's Director Dr Resheda Sultana has been made the additional director general of the DGHS.