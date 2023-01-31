Sabrina Flora made NIPSOM director

Health

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 07:07 pm

Related News

Sabrina Flora made NIPSOM director

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 07:07 pm
Sabrina Flora made NIPSOM director

Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora has been appointed as the director of the National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM). 

Prior to assuming the new responsibility, Sabrina Flora was the additional director general (Planning and Development) at the Directorate General of the Health Services (DGHS). 

DGHS Additional Director General Dr Ahmedul Kabir replaced Sabrina Flora as the new additional director general for Planning and Development.

A health ministry notification signed by Senior Assistant Secretary of the Health Service Division Md Alamgir Kabir announced the reshuffle on Tuesday (31 January).

Besides, the previous NIPSOM director Professor Dr Bayezid Khurshid Riaz has been made the additional director general (admin) of the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME). 

Public Health Institute's Director Dr Resheda Sultana has been made the additional director general of the DGHS.

Bangladesh

Meerjady Sabrina Flora / National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

8h | Habitat
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How did mud walls find their way into urban designs?

9h | Habitat
Spotify is among the tech platforms that saw record growth during Covid lockdowns Photo: DW

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

13h | Panorama
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh in better position than Sri Lanka, Pakistan to navigate forex crisis: UCB Asset Management

Bangladesh in better position than Sri Lanka, Pakistan to navigate forex crisis: UCB Asset Management

1h | TBS Insight
Sunflower cultivation is becoming popular in Faridpur

Sunflower cultivation is becoming popular in Faridpur

5h | TBS Stories
Is Djokovic the statistical G.O.A.T?

Is Djokovic the statistical G.O.A.T?

6h | TBS SPORTS
Two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

Two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

5
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

6
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz