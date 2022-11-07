Meerjady Sabrina Flora shifted to general ward

Professor Meerjady Sabrina Flora has been shifted from ventilation to the general ward since suffering from acute cholangitis and being on life support in Singapore.

"She is able to stand up on her own and communicate with her kinsfolk,'' said her family on Sunday (7 November).

The Health Department Additional Director General is recuperating very well, they added.

Earlier on 3 November, her family said that she is expected to return to the country sometime mid-December.

They said that Meerjady is doing better now and doctors even told her she does not have to wear a mask.

"She has no fever. She is able to watch television now," her family added.

Meerjady Sabrina was admitted to a noted hospital in Dhaka after she fell seriously ill in early August.

She was later taken to Singapore for better treatment and admitted to National University Hospital there.

She had undergone necrosectomy five times and was kept on ventilation for a long time.

At the beginning of the pandemic, she was the director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). At that time, she used to appear in front of the media at exactly 12 noon every day to inform about the latest situation of the Covid pandemic and what to do.

Meerjady Sabrina became popular due to punctuality and articulate speech at that time.

