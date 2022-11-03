Meerjady Sabrina Flora recovering from acute cholangitis

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 08:46 pm

Professor Meerjady Sabrina Flora who gained fame during the pandemic for Covid-19 briefings is recovering from acute cholangitis in Singapore since being on life support two months ago.

"She is expected to return to the country sometime mid December,'' said her family on Thursday (3 November).

The Health Department Additional Director General is doing better now and doctors even told her she does not have to wear a mask.

"She has no fever. She is able to watch television now," her family added.

Meerjady Sabrina was admitted to a noted hospital in Dhaka after she fell seriously ill in early August. 

She was later taken to Singapore for better treatment and admitted to National University Hospital there. 

She had undergone necrosectomy five times and was kept on ventilation for a long time.

At the beginning of the pandemic, she was the director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). At that time, she used to appear in front of the media at exactly 12 noon every day to inform about the latest situation of the Covid pandemic and what to do. 

Meerjady Sabrina became popular due to punctuality and articulate speech at that time.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora

