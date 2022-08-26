Professor Sabrina Flora's condition improved slightly in last two days: DGHS

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 August, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 02:02 pm

Photo: UNB
Health Department Additional Director General (Planning and Development) Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora's health condition improved slightly in the last two days, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

DGHS, in a Facebook post on Friday (26 August) from the directorate's verified page said, "She is doing better for the last two days."

"Various complications developed after endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) to treat Bile Duct Stenosis, resulting in her being placed on elective ventilation and dialysis. But hopefully, she is doing better for the last two days and urine output has started. Besides, her CT report came back good although the left lung is slightly affected," the post read.

The post also added that the directorate is in constant contact with her family.

The Health Department has specially requested everyone not to spread rumors or fake news about her illness.

She was diagnosed with acute cholangitis, a pancreatic disease. After undergoing ERCP she developed various complications. ERCP is a technique that combines the use of endoscopy and fluoroscopy to diagnose and treat certain problems of the biliary or pancreatic ductal systems.

She was later receiving dialysis for kidney failure and subsequently suffered heart failure. She was put on life support after that.  Dr Flora has been undergoing treatment at National University Hospital in Singapore.

Before being taken to Singapore, she was hospitalised in Dhaka for a few days.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora is a professor of epidemiology and also a public health specialist.

Currently serving as the additional director general (Planning and Development) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), her news briefings on Covid-19 in 2020 since the virus outbreak in Bangladesh has gained her fame across the country.

She is the chair of the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan for Covid-19 Vaccines in Bangladesh.

