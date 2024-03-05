Physicians in rural areas to get special facilities: Samanta

Health

BSS
05 March, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 08:26 pm

Related News

Physicians in rural areas to get special facilities: Samanta

BSS
05 March, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 08:26 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen today said physicians attached with healthcare facilities in rural areas will be given special opportunities including financial incentives.

"We are working for offering special incentives for the healthcare professionals who are providing medical services to the rural people," he told the 10th National Neurology Conference at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall at Shahbag in the capital.

Samanta said doctors and health workers will get special opportunities, if they  serve the rural people.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Large segments of people are living in rural setting, he said, adding that the government is working to reach treatment facilities to the door steps of the common people.  

The health minister said the doctors at upazila level hospitals and health centres have huge responsibilities for providing healthcare facilities to the people living in rural areas.

He urged the medical professionals particularly in rural areas as well as hard-to-reach areas to extend health services for upholding professional dignity.

Bangladesh has advanced remarkably in the field of neurological arena, Samanta said the government led by Prime Minister Sheik Hasina upgraded 300-bed neurology hospital to 500-bed ones
 
At the function, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Rokeya Sultana urged the physicians to achieve professional excellence as medical science is constantly advancing.  

"Physicians should be involved with research works for enhancing their professional efficiency," she added.  

Secretary of Health Service Division Md Jahangir Alam, President of Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad Prof Dr Jamaluddin Chowdhury, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and Director General of Directorate of Health Prof Dr Tito Mian, among others, were present at the conference with President of Society of Neurologist of Bangladesh Prof Md Badrul Alam in the chair.

Bangladesh / Top News

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen / Rural Areas / physicians

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

1h | Habitat
Like the capital’s Dhanmondi, Gulshan and Banani areas, Khilgaon also has high-rise buildings or towers with restaurants on every floor. At one of these buildings, we found the way to the stairs blocked by a huge generator. PHOTOS: MEHEDI HASAN

Waiting on a fire? Inside the restaurant cluster in Khilgaon

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

German military audio leaked on Russia-Ukraine war

German military audio leaked on Russia-Ukraine war

1h | Videos
How glue is made from cowhide

How glue is made from cowhide

10m | Videos
Is Ukraine unable to survive because of a weak defense structure?

Is Ukraine unable to survive because of a weak defense structure?

5h | Videos
Tk42 per kg tariff for sugar with import price of tk70

Tk42 per kg tariff for sugar with import price of tk70

6h | Videos