Physicians in rural areas to get special facilities: Samanta

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen today said physicians attached with healthcare facilities in rural areas will be given special opportunities including financial incentives.

"We are working for offering special incentives for the healthcare professionals who are providing medical services to the rural people," he told the 10th National Neurology Conference at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall at Shahbag in the capital.

Samanta said doctors and health workers will get special opportunities, if they serve the rural people.

Large segments of people are living in rural setting, he said, adding that the government is working to reach treatment facilities to the door steps of the common people.

The health minister said the doctors at upazila level hospitals and health centres have huge responsibilities for providing healthcare facilities to the people living in rural areas.

He urged the medical professionals particularly in rural areas as well as hard-to-reach areas to extend health services for upholding professional dignity.

Bangladesh has advanced remarkably in the field of neurological arena, Samanta said the government led by Prime Minister Sheik Hasina upgraded 300-bed neurology hospital to 500-bed ones



At the function, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Rokeya Sultana urged the physicians to achieve professional excellence as medical science is constantly advancing.

"Physicians should be involved with research works for enhancing their professional efficiency," she added.

Secretary of Health Service Division Md Jahangir Alam, President of Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad Prof Dr Jamaluddin Chowdhury, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and Director General of Directorate of Health Prof Dr Tito Mian, among others, were present at the conference with President of Society of Neurologist of Bangladesh Prof Md Badrul Alam in the chair.