Hospitals to remain ready for providing healthcare services during heatwave: Samanta

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen today (21 April) directed authorities concerned of the public hospitals to remain ready for extending healthcare services to people as the country is under the grip of severe heatwave.

"Elderly people and children are the most vulnerable due to the ongoing heatwave . . . I am urging the people, particularly old-age and children to stay indoors to avoid heatstroke and other heatwave-related complications," he told a press conference virtually at his ministry, an official release said.

State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Rokeya Sultana and Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, among others, were present on the occasion.

The health minister said extreme heatwave has put the country into catastrophic position and authorities of public hospitals already have been asked to keep ready for extending treatment services to the people.

"Considering health risk of schooling going children, I talked to the education minister to shut educational institutions. Under the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, schools and colleges will remain closed till April 27," he added.

The public hospitals including Shishu hospital have been directed to keep special measures for children, Samanta said, adding dedicated beds have been kept at the Dhaka North City Corporation Hospitals for elderly people and children.