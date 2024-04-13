No disruptions in health services during Eid: Health minister

There were no disruptions in healthcare services during Eid, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said today (13 April).

"In the past few days, I have spoken to hospital staff in every division and medical college and they had assured me that there have been no incidents so far affecting medical services," the health minister told the reporters after a visit to the Kurmitola General Hospital and Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital.

"The government provided accommodation and food arrangements for doctors and nurses which helped ensure that they were able to work effectively," he said.

Photo: Courtesy

"I promised that I will supervise the health system on Eid myself. This monitoring will continue," he added.

In response to a question about the increase in the number of dengue cases, the health minister said, "The health ministry's job is to ensure treatment for people suffering from dengue.

"Currently, all doctors in the country are experienced in providing dengue treatment. So if the patients are admitted to the hospital at the right time, there will be no problem in the treatment," he added.

The health minister also urged people to take steps to prevent dengue by maintaining hygiene at home.

"The best way to prevent dengue fever is to take preventive measures," he said.