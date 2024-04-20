Govt to regulate test fees in private hospitals: Health minister

Health

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 08:39 pm

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen. Photo: UNB
Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen. Photo: UNB

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen on Saturday announced that the government plans to regulate diagnostic test fees in all private hospitals across the country.

"We are working on the Health Protection Act, which will establish regulations for diagnostic test fees in all private hospitals throughout the country," the minister said during a visit to Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialized Hospital in Gazipur on Saturday.

"The Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialized Hospital in Gazipur is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. We will further streamline operations at this hospital to provide better services to the common people," he also said.

The minister also advised elderly people and children to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during the ongoing heatwave.

Samanta said, "I have spoken to the education minister about keeping schools closed for another week. Elderly people and children should not go outside unless absolutely necessary. We have some guidelines. The health department will distribute them."

Regarding the recent fire at the cardiac unit of Dhaka Shishu Hospital in Agargaon, the minister said, "We have ordered an investigation into the matter."

