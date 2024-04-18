Will pass 'Health Protection Act' by any means necessary: Health minister

The government will adopt a 'Health Protection Act' to ensure the safety of doctors and patients, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said today (18 April).

"I have held four meetings on this since becoming a minister. I promise that I will pass the Health Protection Act in the Jatiyo Sangsad by any means necessary," the health minister made the remark at a meeting at the Cumilla Medical College Hospital this morning.

Regarding healthcare in remote areas, Dr Samanta Lal said, "If emergency healthcare and other services are improved in remote areas, the healthcare system will develop across the country."

The minister also promised to build a cancer hospital in Cumilla in response to the demand of the local MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar.

Earlier, the health minister inaugurated a re-constructed community clinic in Chandina, inspected a 50-bed hospital, visited Cumilla Sadar Hospital and 31-bed Burichang Hospital, and then inaugurated the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Cumilla Medical College Burn Unit.