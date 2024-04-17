Heatwave grips Bangladesh, Dr ABM Abdullah shares tips to stay safe

Heatwave grips Bangladesh, Dr ABM Abdullah shares tips to stay safe

Speaking to The Business Standard, Professor Emeritus and personal physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Dr ABM Abdullah, has warned that extreme heat can lead to dehydration, heatstroke, and even death

Dr ABM Abdullah. TBS Sketch
Dr ABM Abdullah. TBS Sketch

The scorching heat wave that has gripped Bangladesh in recent days has sent temperatures soaring to over 40 degrees Celsius, posing a serious health risk to people of all ages.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Professor Emeritus and personal physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Dr ABM Abdullah, has warned that extreme heat can lead to dehydration, heatstroke, and even death.

As prevention, he spelt out a number of steps to follow.

Avoid unnecessary outdoor activities

Stay indoors as much as possible, especially during the hottest part of the day. Those who are out for work should use umbrellas or cover their heads.

Be aware of the signs of heatstroke

People who work under the sun cannot continue working for extended periods. This can result in headaches, fainting, and ultimately, heatstroke, which can be fatal.

Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of fluids, including water, oral rehydration solution (ORS), and electrolyte drinks. Avoid unhealthy foods, lemon and sugarcane juice sold on the street.

Elderly people should be more careful

Children, women and the elderly are at higher risk of contracting various diseases. They should be kept indoors as much as possible.

Patients with high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes should be especially careful. Because these patients are at the highest risk of heatstroke.

