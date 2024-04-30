Bangladesh sees prolonged heat wave

Bangladesh is experiencing a prolonged heatwave as the weather office today forecast that a severe heat wave currently sweeping over parts of three divisions, including Dhaka.

Meanwhile, a very severe heat wave scorches several north, southeast, and southwestern parts of the country.

"A very severe heat wave is sweeping over Jashore, Chuadanga, Pabna, and Rajshahi districts, and a severe heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka division and the rest of Khulna and Rajshahi divisions," reads a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued for today (30 April).



"Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Barishal, Rangpur and Chattogram divisions and the district of Mymensingh as the heat wave with different intensities may continue," it said.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is also likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places, said the BMD release valid for next 72 hours from 9am today.



It added that the weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

However, the discomfort may persist due to the increase in moisture incursion.

Meanwhile, a trough of low meanwhile lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas.

The country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 43.0 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga, and the minimum temperature today was 22.0 degrees Celsius at Dinajpur.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The sun sets at 6:27pm today and rises at 5:24am tomorrow in the capital.