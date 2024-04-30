Bangladesh sees prolonged heat wave

Environment

BSS
30 April, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 01:25 pm

Related News

Bangladesh sees prolonged heat wave

BSS
30 April, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 01:25 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Bangladesh is experiencing a prolonged heatwave as the weather office today forecast that a severe heat wave currently sweeping over parts of three divisions, including Dhaka.

Meanwhile, a very severe heat wave scorches several north, southeast, and southwestern parts of the country.

"A very severe heat wave is sweeping over Jashore, Chuadanga, Pabna, and Rajshahi districts, and a severe heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka division and the rest of Khulna and Rajshahi divisions," reads a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued for today (30 April).
 
"Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Barishal, Rangpur and Chattogram divisions and the district of Mymensingh as the heat wave with different intensities may continue," it said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is also likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places, said the BMD release valid for next 72 hours from 9am today.
 
It added that the weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

However, the discomfort may persist due to the increase in moisture incursion.

Meanwhile, a trough of low meanwhile lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas.

The country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 43.0 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga, and the minimum temperature today was 22.0 degrees Celsius at Dinajpur.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The sun sets at 6:27pm today and rises at 5:24am tomorrow in the capital.

Bangladesh / Top News

Heatwave / Weather forecast / Weather

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

5h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

19h | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

US students are reminiscing about the Vietnam War of the 1960s

US students are reminiscing about the Vietnam War of the 1960s

1h | Videos
Hunter to bird conservationist

Hunter to bird conservationist

1h | Videos
Did cricketers refuse to play under female umpire?

Did cricketers refuse to play under female umpire?

16h | Videos
Important things to know about Iran's nuclear program

Important things to know about Iran's nuclear program

17h | Videos