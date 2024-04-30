10 died from heat stroke last week: DGHS

Health

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 01:21 pm

A construction worker gets a drink amid the scorching heat in the capital’s Gabtoli yesterday. Working people are suffering most in a mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over parts of the country. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
A construction worker gets a drink amid the scorching heat in the capital's Gabtoli yesterday. Working people are suffering most in a mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over parts of the country. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

At least 10 people died of heat stroke across Bangladesh last week, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today (30 April).

Among them, eight were male and two were female, confirmed DGHS control room.

The health directorate has been compiling data from hospitals since 22 April, including a broader range of deaths.

Unofficially, the toll stands at 35 deaths nationwide due to suspected heat stroke as of Sunday (28 April).

On 19 April, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) issued the first heat alert of the year, subsequently, extending it three more times, with the latest update issued on 28 April.   

Earlier yesterday, Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature of the season in the country, soaring to 43 degrees Celsius.

Heat Stroke / Heatwave

