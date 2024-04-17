Dhaka feels like 42°C, but will returning holidaymakers worsen the heat?

Rickshaw pullers take rest beside a tree in the capital's Manik Mia Avenue on Tuesday (16 April) noon as a mild heatwave sweeps over the country. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

The relatively empty streets in the capital offered at least some respite from the scorching heat of around 38°C, which felt like 42°C.

But come Sunday, even this little relief is expected to be washed away as commute times become longer owing to Eid holidaymakers returning to the capital.

The temperature spiked to 37°C on Saturday, continuing till yesterday when rains cooled the concrete capital for a short spell. Meanwhile, the highest temperature in the season was recorded at 40.7°C in Chuadanga today.

In the coming weeks, the heat is forecast to increase even further, reaching 39°C by coming Saturday, according to weather.com.

In the past three days, Dhaka has recorded temperatures reaching 37 degrees Celsius, slightly lower than the 38 degrees Celsius recorded on 13 April.

Photo: Windy.app

As the temperature soared, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) this month issued the third heatwave warning yesterday (16 April).

The BMD cautioned that increased atmospheric humidity could worsen discomfort levels.

Dhaka District Civil Surgeon Dr Abul Fazal Md Shahabuddin Khan advised city residents to remain indoors between 12 noon and 3:00pm during the heatwave.

"It is not advisable to allow children to venture outdoors in the ongoing heat wave. We strongly advise all to stay indoors between noon and 3:00pm," Md Shahabuddin Khan told The Business Standard.

It is also crucial to consume fluids during this period to stay hydrated, he added.

During this heat wave, it is recommended that people increase their water intake to 14-15 glasses a day, compared to the usual 8-10 glasses, said the civil surgeon.

Tips to prevent heat stroke

The icddr,b cautioned yesterday that during extreme heat, those at high risk of heat stroke include children, the elderly, people with disabilities, laborers such as rickshaw pullers, farmers, and construction workers.

Additionally, those who are overweight or have underlying health conditions like heart disease and high blood pressure are also particularly vulnerable.

icddr,b recommends several measures to prevent heat stroke:

- Stay indoors and avoid going out during the day when possible.

- Use umbrellas, hats, caps, or light clothing to cover the head when outdoors.

- Wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothes.

- Drink plenty of clean water.

- Eat easily digestible foods and avoid consuming stale or open foods.

- Avoid continuous physical activity during the day.

- Take multiple showers or splash water on oneself to cool down.

- Monitor the colour of urine; if it's dark yellow, increase water intake.

- Ensure that the home environment is not overly hot or humid.

- If feeling very unwell, seek medical advice promptly.