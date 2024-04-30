Rain likely on 4-5 May: BMD

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 02:32 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Mild to moderate rain or thundershowers can be expected in many parts of the country, including the capital, on 4-5 May.

Such rains, however, are less likely to bring significant changes to the intensity of the ongoing heatwave, Meteorologist Md Shahinur Islam said while sharing the rain forecast at a press conference today (30 April).

He noted that while the rain may bring temporary relief, it's unlikely to significantly reduce the intensity of the ongoing heatwave.

He said, "So far, there have been reports of isolated showers in only a few areas of the country. While rain is expected to spread to more places in the coming days, a widespread downpour across the country would be necessary to alleviate the heat."

Meanwhile, a very severe heat wave is sweeping over Jashore, Chuadanga, Pabna, and Rajshahi districts, and a severe heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka division and the rest of Khulna and Rajshahi divisions, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a bulletin issued today (30 April).

"Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Barishal, Rangpur and Chattogram divisions and the district of Mymensingh as the heat wave with different intensities may continue," it added.

Meanwhile, rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is also likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, with hails at isolated places.

Earlier yesterday, Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature of the season in the country, soaring to 43 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, in Rajshahi, the temperature was recorded at 42.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met Office, a maximum temperature between 36 and 37.9 degrees Celsius qualifies as a mild heatwave, while temperatures between 38 and 39.9 degrees Celsius are classified as a moderate heatwave. A severe heatwave is defined by temperatures between 40 and 41.9 degrees Celsius, while any reading of 42 degrees Celsius or higher is categorised as an extreme heatwave.

In Bangladesh,  most thunderstorms typically occur in May, followed by June, September, and April. However, this year saw only one nor'wester in April, that too only in the southern part of the country.

This is considered unusual as per the data based on data analysis spanning from 1981 to 2024 conducted by the Meteorological Department. Meteorologists and climatologists have also highlighted this departure from typical weather patterns as "unusual".

