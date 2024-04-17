Chuadanga records year's highest temperature at 40.7°C

Chuadanga is currently grappling with an intense heatwave, recording the highest temperature in Bangladesh this year at 40.7 degrees Celsius today (17 April).

According to Rakibul Hasan, senior observer at the Chuadanga Weather Observatory, this peak temperature was recorded at 3:00pm.

"Moderate to severe heat waves have continued to sweep over Chuadanga for the last three days. The intensity of heat has been increasing since morning.

"Humidity was recorded at 22%," he added.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said today's Severe (40.0°C - 41.9°C) heat wave in Rajshahi and Khulna division.

BMD officials told The Business Standard, Ishurdi and Mongla districts recorded high temperatures of 40.5 and 40.3 degrees Celsius respectively around 3:00pm today.

Rezaul Karim, a farmer from Chuadanga, told TBS, as soon as he went to the field in the morning his body was sweating due to the severe heat. Even if water is stored in the field, it is drying up.

Raju, a van driver of the district said, "There are fewer people on the road due to the heat. If there are no people, I am not getting any rent. I am spending my time lazily under a tree. My body's clothes are getting soaked with sweat due to the heat.

Photo: TBS

Liza Khatun, a housewife, said, "The children are gasping for breath due to the heat. They are not able to go out. We will not get relief from the heat until it rains."

Yesterday, BMD issued its third heatwave warning this month, urging caution as scorching temperatures are expected to persist for the next 72 hours and could climb even higher.