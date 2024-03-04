Health dimension to be incorporated into NAP to address noncommunicable diseases: Environment minister

Health

UNB
04 March, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 07:31 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury said health dimension would be incorporated into one of the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) strategies to address environment-related non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as dengue, chikungunya, and malaria, among others.

He also highlighted the nexus between health and climate change.

Saber said this in his speech as the chief guest at the NIHR Global Health Research Centres Symposium organised by ICDR, B on Non-Communicable Diseases and Environmental Change held at the Westin, Dhaka, on Monday, according to a press release.

"Climate change poses a severe threat, impacting our health and causing non-communicable diseases. Environmental changes, particularly water salinity, impact health, contributing to non-communicable diseases. The focus on environmental change-related NCDs, such as water salinity in coastal areas, is crucial. Bangladesh wants to be a global partner in research. Country specific action research is required. Despite accessing various funds, our needs far exceed available resources," said the minister.

"Projects ensuring safe drinking water in saline-prone coastal zones and a comprehensive delta plan for sustainable growth are underway. Afforestation along the coast aims to protect lives during natural disasters," he also said.

The environment minister also mentioned his ministry's 100-day programme for a healthier Bangladesh. He said effective initiatives have been taken, including combating air pollution, addressing illegal brick kilns, tackling plastic pollution, and promoting environmental education.

Matt Cannell, Acting High Commissioner, British High Commission, Dhaka; Professor Kara Hanson, Dean of Faculty, Public Health and Policy, The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Director of the Global Health Research Programme, National Institute of Health and Care Research; Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, Executive Director, icddr,b; and Dr Aliya Naheed, Scientist, Nutrition Research Division, icddr,b, spoke at the event.

