5 individuals, 2 orgs nominated for Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation

The nominations were finalised at the 37th meeting of the Wildlife Advisory Board held in the meeting room of the Environment Ministry on Sunday (28 April). Photo: Courtesy

Five individuals and two institutions have been selected for the 'Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation' medal in three categories to encourage nature and wildlife conservationist organisations and individuals nationally.

This decision was taken at the 37th meeting of the Wildlife Advisory Board held in the meeting room of the Ministry under the chairmanship of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury to finalise the nominations for the Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation-2023 and 2024 on Sunday (28 April).

Md Abu Saeed of Dhaka and Md Zahir Raihan of Jhenaidah jointly nominated for Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation-2023 in the category of wildlife conservation officers, renowned researchers, scientists, wildlife conservationists and media workers/personalities.

Md Abdul Aziz, Professor of Zoology Department of Jahangirnagar University was selected in the category of wildlife education and research and Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) was nominated in the category of organisation dedicated to wildlife conservation.

For Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation-2024, Akash Koli Das of Pabna was nominated in the Wildlife Conservation Officer, Eminent Researcher, Scientist, Wildlife Conservationist and Media Worker/Personality category; Md Kamrul Hasan, Professor of Zoology Department of Jahangirnagar University in the category of wildlife education and research and Naogaon's Joboibil Biodiversity Conservation and Social Welfare Organization has been selected in the category of organisation dedicated to wildlife conservation.

In his speech, Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said the importance of wildlife conservation is now more than any other time and initiatives will be taken to utilise the experience of those who will get the award.

He said the guidelines issued in 2012 for giving the Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation will be updated.

The minister urged everyone to come forward for wildlife conservation.

The awardee in each category of 'Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation' will be awarded cash equivalent to the market value of 2 bhori (23.32 grams) of gold and an account pay-e check of Tk50,000.

