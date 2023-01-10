Govt to issue health cards for all: Health minister

The government will issue health ID cards for every Bangladeshi, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday.

The minister said this while speaking at the 'BSRF Dialogue' organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the Secretariat's Media Centre.

He said the DPP (development project proposal) regarding this has been submitted to the Planning Commission.

"I also talked to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina regarding this and am waiting for her approval," he added.

He said the health cards will contain of all necessary medical records of a patient.

He said the newly inaugurated Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Super Specialised Hospital will start full-scale operations on 23 January.

"During my tenure, hospital beds were increased from 21 to 50 in 30 hospitals and from 50 to 100 in another five. In the last four years, seven medical assistance training centers and five medical colleges have been established. Projects for another five medical colleges are ongoing," he said.

BSRF president Tapan Biswas presided over the dialogue while its secretary Masudul Haq moderated it.