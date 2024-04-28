IMF for making data on banks’ distressed assets, inspection reports public

Banking

Sakhawat Prince
28 April, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 10:43 pm

Related News

IMF for making data on banks’ distressed assets, inspection reports public

Earlier, the central bank had released data on distressed assets in the country’s banking sector up to 2022, following the IMF’s prescription

Sakhawat Prince
28 April, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 10:43 pm
IMF for making data on banks’ distressed assets, inspection reports public

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recommended the complete disclosure of data regarding distressed assets – including defaulted loans – held by the country's banks.

Additionally, the multilateral lender has suggested that inspection reports on the financial health of banks, conducted by the Bangladesh Bank, should be made available to customers.

The IMF review mission made the suggestions during a meeting with officials of the Bangladesh Bank at its headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A senior official of the central bank said the increasing default loans in most banks are primarily due to loan irregularities, leading to some banks facing significant liquidity crises. The IMF is concerned that the deposits of customers in these banks are at risk.

As a result, the global lender has recommended that the central bank publish a comprehensive report on distressed assets. This would enable customers to make informed decisions regarding their banking choices based on the specific position of each bank.

Earlier, the central bank had released data on distressed assets in the country's banking sector up to 2022, following the IMF's prescription. By the end of 2022, the total amount of distressed assets in the banking sector was approximately Tk3.78 lakh crore.

The distressed asset amount exceeds two times the disclosed amount of defaulted loans by the central bank. It's noteworthy that the central bank reported defaulted loans amounting to Tk1.45 lakh crore as of December 2023.

During the meeting, the IMF team inquired with the central bank about the ongoing inspection of banks' financial health and whether inspection reports are made available to customers. Several officials of the central bank informed TBS, "We are already publishing information about distressed assets. Additionally, they suggested disclosing some other information."

On the same day, during a meeting with another department of the central bank, the IMF inquired about the process of bank mergers. Representatives of the Bangladesh Bank presented information to the delegation, indicating that the central bank had already issued guidelines regarding bank mergers. They also emphasised the need for consolidation to foster stability in the country's banking sector.

A 10-member IMF delegation arrived in Dhaka on 23 April to review the fulfilment of various conditions before releasing the third instalment of the $4.7 billion loan to Bangladesh.

Economy / Top News

IMF / Banks / IMF Loan / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If you&#039;re in the market for scooters, you&#039;ll easily find a plethora of Chinese and Indian brands offering a range of entry-level scooters at various price ranges. Photo: Collected

Top 3 scooters to cruise through Dhaka traffic

6h | Wheels
Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

13h | Panorama
From missiles to microwaves and smartphones to the stock market, the chips enable everything. Bangladesh stands to benefit a lot by strengthening its semiconductor industry. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A realistic look at Bangladesh's prospects in global semiconductor industry

14h | Panorama
With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

2h | Videos
Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

3h | Videos
What is the difference between Kushtia Kulfi and Dhaka Kulfi?

What is the difference between Kushtia Kulfi and Dhaka Kulfi?

1h | Videos
Shashank Singh, from accidental investment to assured finisher

Shashank Singh, from accidental investment to assured finisher

4h | Videos