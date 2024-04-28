BSEC to probe into status of 7 firms failing to submit financials

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
28 April, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 11:00 pm

Related News

BSEC to probe into status of 7 firms failing to submit financials

The companies are Fareast Islami Life Insurance, Delta Life Insurance, Phoenix Finance, Prime Finance, Stylecraft Limited, MIDAS Financing and Newline Clothings Limited.

Salah Uddin Mahmud
28 April, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 11:00 pm
Infographics: TBS
Infographics: TBS

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) will inspect the overall business status of seven companies which did not submit their financial statements for the last few years.

It has formed seven separate committees to inspect the current operational status of those firms. 

The companies are Fareast Islami Life Insurance, Delta Life Insurance, Phoenix Finance, Prime Finance, Stylecraft Limited, MIDAS Financing and Newline Clothings Limited.

Besides, the BSEC committees will inspect their profitability and related issues. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The teams will also try to find out the reasons for not submitting the audited and unaudited financial statements to the commission for the last few years. 

They will also find out if there is any problem in the management of the firms alongside assessing the growing concerns surrounding them, future sustainability and other related matters. 

The inspection teams will complete the inspection within 30 working days and submit reports to the commission.

The unavailability of the financial statements for the last few years has kept the investors in the dark. They have poured money into these companies without having a clear understanding of their overall status, a number of BSEC officials said, requesting anonymity. 

Additionally, the companies have failed to pay dividends and provide expected capital returns, leaving investors disappointed, they added.

Of these seven firms, Newline Clothings and Stylecraft are manufacturing companies.

Newline Clothings, a 100% export-oriented textile industry, was listed on the stock exchange in 2019. Within four years, the company shifted to the 'Z' category from the 'A' category. Even, it has failed to arrange an AGM for the last few years.

After the January-March quarter of FY22, the company did not publish any quarterly disclosure also. The company last declared a 12% cash dividend in FY21. 

Its shareholders are in a dark as they did not get any updates about the company's performance because of its failure to submit financial reports.  

Listed in 1983, Stylecraft Limited share are trading in the 'B' category. In the October to December quarter of FY23, the company made a loss of Tk0.67 per share. 

Midas Financing Ltd began its operation as an NBFI at the end of 1999, and it got listed on local bourses in the early 2000s.

However, the NBFI declared only a 7.5% cash dividend since its listing.  The firm raised its paid-up capital through stock dividends. 

In July-September quarter of FY23, its consolidated loss per share stood at Tk0.85, representing an increase over Tk0.66 loss during the same period of the previous year.

Phoenix Finance and Investments was listed on the stock exchange in 2007. The company last declared a 6% cash dividend for its shareholders in 2019. However, the company could not arrange AGM for the past few years.

In July-September quarter of FY23, the company's loss per share stood at Tk9.60, up from Tk1.51 loss in the previous fiscal's same period. 

Prime Finance and Investment also declared its last dividend of 2% for its shareholders in 2019. However, the company's shares have traded in the 'Z' category from the 'B' category since February this year.

Bangladesh / Top News

BSEC / Bangladesh / probe / firms

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If you&#039;re in the market for scooters, you&#039;ll easily find a plethora of Chinese and Indian brands offering a range of entry-level scooters at various price ranges. Photo: Collected

Top 3 scooters to cruise through Dhaka traffic

8h | Wheels
Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

15h | Panorama
From missiles to microwaves and smartphones to the stock market, the chips enable everything. Bangladesh stands to benefit a lot by strengthening its semiconductor industry. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A realistic look at Bangladesh's prospects in global semiconductor industry

16h | Panorama
With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How the tea break was introduced in Test cricket

How the tea break was introduced in Test cricket

1h | Videos
Issues that will affect the US presidential election

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

4h | Videos
Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

5h | Videos
What is the difference between Kushtia Kulfi and Dhaka Kulfi?

What is the difference between Kushtia Kulfi and Dhaka Kulfi?

3h | Videos