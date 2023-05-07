Health minister urges cleanliness to check rising trend in dengue cases

Health

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 09:14 pm

Health Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque has urged all to keep the environment clean and prevent waterlogging in residential areas to contain the spread of dengue disease as infections have been rising over the last few days.

The health minister spoke at the inaugural session of the World Immunization Week at a hotel in the capital on Sunday.

The deadly dengue disease is caused by a virus carried by a particular type of mosquito named aedes. Aedes breeds in waterlogged places in rooftops, yards and other areas.

Zahid Maleque said that people have to be cautious against water accumulating in rooftops and other places to avoid a bite from virus-carrying mosquitoes.

At present, 73 patients are admitted with dengue complications in different hospitals of the country. As per the latest data, nine new patients have been hospitalised in the space of 24 hours.

At the immunisation week observation programme, health minister said the government vaccinates 2.50 crores of children every year for over 10 diseases through around 1.20 lakh inoculation centres. The government also inoculates women aged 15-49 years for 10 diseases.

The health minister credited mothers of the country for successful expansion of the government's immunisation programme. The consciousness among mothers has helped enlist more and more children under the initiative. The government's eagerness also plays a key role as it provides the essential logistics support for the programme.

Dengue / Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque / cleanliness

