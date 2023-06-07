Community clinics help bring healthcare to people's doorsteps: Maleque

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday said the government has brought healthcare services at the doorsteps of people through community clinics, introduced with the initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



"Huge development has taken place in the health sector despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war," he said.



The health minister was speaking at a meeting with the reporters organised by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) at its Sagar-Runi Auditorium.



DRU President Mursalin Nomani presided over the meeting and general secretary Mynul Hasan Sohel moderated it.



Mentioning that community clinics help improve the country's dignity in the world, he said health sector will be modernised across the country and the government is giving healthcare services almost free to the countrymen.

The government has set up eight medical colleges in the country and eight hospitals will be set up in eight divisional cities, he added.



Besides, the government appointed 15,000 doctors, 20,000 nurses and other workers in hospitals across the country, Zahid Maleque added.



Replying to a question, he said Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) are important hospitals and if any irregularity is detected there, action will be taken accordingly.



The health minister said the government has prepared a Tk1,500 crore project to digitise the entire health sector.



He said the project has been sent to the Planning Commission for approval.



"Health cards will be given to everyone under this project.... One can get all kinds of healthcare using this card," he added.