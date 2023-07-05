BSMMU Super Specialised Hospital starts full-scale operations

Health

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 05:37 pm

Related News

BSMMU Super Specialised Hospital starts full-scale operations

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 05:37 pm
BSMMU Super Specialised Hospital starts full-scale operations

The country's first Super Specialised Hospital under the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has started full-scale operations with indoor and operation activities.

Speaking at the inauguration programme at the conference hall of the hospital on Wednesday (5 July), Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, "Specialist doctors have already started seeing patients in the outpatient department of the super specialised hospital and indoor activities started today. Some patients have already undergone surgeries and some patients have been admitted.

"There has been some delay in the full operation of the hospital due to the lack of timely delivery of necessary equipment due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but everything will be operational in phases. For this, the recruitment process is ongoing."

The event was presided over by BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.

Since the launch of the outdoor service on 27 December 2022, 20,000 patients have received services, and about 40,000 tests including MRI, CT scan, and BMD have been done.

Since the hospital began in full-scale on Monday, nine operations were performed.

The state-of-the-art specialised hospital has been built at a cost of Tk1,366 crore on 3.4 acres of land to the north of the BSMMU. Of the construction cost, South Korea provided Tk1,047 crore as a loan.

The hospital has 750 beds. There will also be 14 ultra-modern operation theaters, a 100-bed intensive care unit, a 100-bed emergency unit, six VVIP and 22 VIP cabins, and 25 deluxe cabins.

Earlier on 13 September 2018, the prime minister laid the foundation stone of the specialised hospital.

Bangladesh / Top News

BSMMU Super Specialized Hospital / BSMMU / Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

6h | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

1d | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ready for a PhD?

Ready for a PhD?

21m | TBS Career
Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

22h | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

9h | TBS World
Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

3
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake