BSMMU Super Specialised Hospital starts full-scale operations

The country's first Super Specialised Hospital under the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has started full-scale operations with indoor and operation activities.

Speaking at the inauguration programme at the conference hall of the hospital on Wednesday (5 July), Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, "Specialist doctors have already started seeing patients in the outpatient department of the super specialised hospital and indoor activities started today. Some patients have already undergone surgeries and some patients have been admitted.

"There has been some delay in the full operation of the hospital due to the lack of timely delivery of necessary equipment due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but everything will be operational in phases. For this, the recruitment process is ongoing."

The event was presided over by BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.

Since the launch of the outdoor service on 27 December 2022, 20,000 patients have received services, and about 40,000 tests including MRI, CT scan, and BMD have been done.

Since the hospital began in full-scale on Monday, nine operations were performed.

The state-of-the-art specialised hospital has been built at a cost of Tk1,366 crore on 3.4 acres of land to the north of the BSMMU. Of the construction cost, South Korea provided Tk1,047 crore as a loan.

The hospital has 750 beds. There will also be 14 ultra-modern operation theaters, a 100-bed intensive care unit, a 100-bed emergency unit, six VVIP and 22 VIP cabins, and 25 deluxe cabins.

Earlier on 13 September 2018, the prime minister laid the foundation stone of the specialised hospital.