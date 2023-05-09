Govt working for improving health service at upazila level hospitals: Health minister

Health and Family Planning Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday said the government is working for development of health services at upazila level hospitals to provide better treatment facilities to the common people.

"It is very crucial to equip upazila level hospitals with modern medical service to improve healthcare facilities," he told a meeting in Dhaka, an official release said.

The health minister said like district level hospitals, the government is taking initiatives to upgrade healthcare facilities at upazila level healthcare facilities.

He said, "We have visited divisional level hospitals and learned different aspects of healthcare facilities...we are taking effective measures for improving overall healthcare facilities in the country."

Highlighting the importance of increasing the quality of health services, Maleque said many people from Bangladesh go abroad for treatment and they spend a lot of money.

"Now they can treatment from our hospitals as modern healthcare facilities are available in the country, he added.

The health minister urged healthcare professionals to serve the people with dedication and sincerity.