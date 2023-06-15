Nationwide vitamin A-plus campaign to be conducted on 18 June

Health

BSS
15 June, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 06:52 pm

Related News

Nationwide vitamin A-plus campaign to be conducted on 18 June

BSS
15 June, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 06:52 pm
Nationwide vitamin A-plus campaign to be conducted on 18 June

The national vitamin A-plus campaign will be conducted on 18 June with a target to administer over 2.20 crore children aged six to 59 months vitamin A-plus capsule to prevent childhood blindness and reduce child mortality in the country.

"Feeding vitamin =-A capsules prevents blindness in children, ensures normal growth, reduces all types of child mortality by 24 percent and significantly reduces mortality from measles, diarrhoea and pneumonia," Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said while addressing the inaugural function of the countrywide campaign in a city hotel, an official release said.

Under the campaign, children aged between six and 11 months will be given vitamin A-plus capsules with blue colour while children aged between 12 and 59 months will be administered vitamin A-plus with red colour on the day, according to the official release.

Maleque urged the people to feed their children vitamin A-plus capsules to ensure that not a single child is left out of getting the vitamin capsules.

"We can cut 24 percent child mortality from the country through successful implementation of the programme," the minister said.

Blindness problem has reduced significantly in the country due to feeding of vitamin A-plus capsules, he added.

After the independence of the country, over 4 percent of children suffered from blindness for vitamin A deficiency but now only 0.01 percent of children suffer from blindness problem, Maleque said.

A total of 40,000 health workers have been attached at 1.12 lakh centres to make the campaign a success.

Vitamin-A deficiency is a serious threat to both mother and child health, they said, adding that the impact of vitamin A deficiency is not only limited to blindness but also increases death risk by causing various diseases.

Later, the health minister attended a discussion marking the World Malaria Day 2023.

To prevent malaria and stay safe from mosquito bites, Maleque said the government has given 1.5 million special mosquito nets for free to people. Deaths linked to Malaria in the country have come down to zero this year due to the massive campaign alongside providing medical facilities.

Top News

Vitamin A plus campaign / Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Every two to three months, the members of Children’s Hope visit the students&#039; homes to monitor whether they are studying properly. Photos: Courtesy

Children's Hope: A holistic investment in education, not just handouts

7h | Panorama
Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

'Our main goal is to protect the lives and livelihoods of climate-vulnerable people'

11h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

1d | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

1h | TBS SPORTS
Is there any good news for job-seekers?

Is there any good news for job-seekers?

2h | TBS Insight
Russian N weapons in hands of Belarus

Russian N weapons in hands of Belarus

35m | TBS World
How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

8h | TBS Money Flow

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Indian woman held with 1800 grams cocaine at Dhaka airport