Eskayef inks deal with global giant to export biological vial products

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd has signed an agreement with a leading multinational biotech company to export high-tech biological vial products to various parts of the world.

Under the agreement, Eskayef will supply biological vial products to the global supply chain annually.

The agreement, signed in Dhaka on Thursday, is the biggest ever annual export contract made by any pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh, said Eskayef.

Simeen Rahman, Group CEO of Transcom Ltd and managing director and CEO of Eskayef Pharmaceuticals, said, "Exporting biological vials is not just a milestone for Eskayef, I believe it is a great step taken to serve millions of patients."

Hailing the signing of the agreement as a proud moment for the country, she added, "The achievement marks the level of advancement of Bangladesh's pharmaceutical industry now that high-tech biological products are being made in Bangladesh for export."

Maj Gen Mohammad Yousuf, director general of the Directorate General of Drug Administration, said, "We are exporting not only the generics but also the high-tech products and this is a milestone in the history of Bangladesh that a biological product, that is a high-tech product, will be exported from Bangladesh."

National Professor AK Azad Khan said that the biological products that will be exported by Eskayef will surely be beneficial for humankind.

Eskayef has been manufacturing biological products at its dedicated facility since 2012. The company currently plans production capacity expansion to serve the supply requirement.