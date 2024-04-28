APBn detains 5 Rohingyas, seizes firearms from Kutupalong camp

The Armed Police Battalion (APBn) has detained five Rohingya men and seized weapons and ammunition from a house in the Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya upazila.

The detainees were identified as Mohammad Jobayer, 22; Dil Mohammad, 35; Mohammad Khalil, 34; Mohammad Idris, 28; and Mohammadullah, 25. All of them are residents of the Kutupalong Rohingya camp.

APBn members involved in the operation said the detainees are active members of an armed "militant" organisation based in the Rohingya camp.

The operation was conducted early Sunday [28 April] morning in Block D-9 of the Kutupalong 2-West Rohingya camp, said Mohammad Iqbal, additional deputy inspector general (ADIG) of the 14th Armed Police Battalion (APBn).

"During early hours on Sunday, we received information that an armed group was stationed at a residential place in Kutupalong 2-West Rohingya camp. The APBn team responded swiftly and conducted a raid there. Noticing the police presence, 10-12 individuals tried to flee the spot," said Mohammad Iqbal.

"Five of them were detained, though others managed to escape," he added.

"Upon searching the detainees and the home, five foreign-made pistols, two domestically made guns, and eighteen bullets were seized," said the APBn ADIG.

Seized firearms and bullets. Photo: Collected

He said, "The detainees are active members of an armed militant group based in the Rohingya camp. They are implicated in various criminal activities."

ADIG Mohammad Iqbal said preparations for filing a case against the detainees are underway at the Ukhiya police station.

