BSMMU Super Specialized Hospital: Govt to inquire into alleged graft in recruitment

Allegations of corruption in the recruitment process of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Super Specialized Hospital will be carefully looked into, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said.

A committee has been formed for the recruitment to appoint manpower in a transparent manner, the minister said at a "Meet the Reporters" session of Dhaka Reporters Unity on Wednesday.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed, who is under the anti-graft agency's scanner for alleged corruption, will not be on the institution's newly formed recruitment committee, the minister added.

"This hospital has been named after the Father of the Nation at a cost of Tk1,300 crore. We cannot allow irregularities in this hospital," Zahid Maleque said.

"Therefore, we will definitely look into the allegations. We don't want to disrupt the healthcare of patients," he added.

BSMMU Super Specialized Hospital started offering outdoor services on 27 December last year, some three months after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated it on 14 September.

As much as a 1,000-strong manpower is expected to be employed to run this hospital. About 250 personnel have already been appointed.

Recently, the officials and employees of the hospital submitted complaints to the Anti-Corruption Commission alleging nepotism and anomalies in financial transactions against the VC in the recruitment process.

Developments in health sector

Acknowledging the prevalence of brokers in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the minister said the employees have been provided with a dress code to distinguish brokers from staff.

However, patients must be careful too, he added.

Zahid Maleque said that an initiative has been taken to digitise the health sector at a cost of Tk1500 crore. "With this, everyone will get a health card. That card will have the history of the illness of the patient."

"We have taken up the task of achieving universal health coverage…The challenge now is one of how to finance healthcare in the private sector," he added.

The health minister mentioned that the authorities will look into the prevalence of C-sections at private hospitals.

The minister said the DSCC Covid Dedicated Hospital will be handed over to the city corporation.

He said that 15,000 doctors, 20,000 nurses, and 2,5000 other officers have been appointed in the last four and a half years. Hospital beds have been increased to 8,000.