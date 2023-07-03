BSMMU Super Specialised Hospital starts full-scale operations on 5 July

The country's first Super Specialised Hospital under the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), which is currently limited to outdoor physician visits, will commence full-scale operations on 5 July.

In a meeting on Monday, BSMMU's Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed made the disclosure and said, "For the convenience of patients and to avoid overcrowding, there is a plan underway to give 50% of the daily tickets through online appointments."

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque will be present at the inauguration ceremony.

In the meeting, Md Sharfuddin Ahmed emphasised ensuring 100% provision of the afternoon medical services.

Currently the hospital is only providing outdoor services by specialist doctors of 14 departments – every day from 10am to 1pm and 3pm to 6pm except for Friday.

The state-of-the-art specialised hospital has been built at a cost of Tk1,366 crore on 3.4 acres of land to the north of the BSMMU. Of the construction cost, South Korea provided Tk1,047 crore as a loan.

The hospital has 750 beds. There will also be 14 ultra-modern operation theatres, a 100-bed intensive care unit, a 100-bed emergency unit, six VVIP and 22 VIP cabins, and 25 deluxe cabins.

Earlier on 13 September 2018, the prime minister laid the foundation stone of the specialised hospital.