Two get new life in country's 2nd cadaveric kidney transplant from brain-dead patient

TBS Report
26 January, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 10:34 am

The panel of doctors who operated the second Cadaveric transplantation in country&#039;s medical history. Photo: Facebook of lead surgeon
The panel of doctors who operated the second Cadaveric transplantation in country's medical history. Photo: Facebook of lead surgeon

Two individuals suffering from kidney diseases received transplants using kidneys from a 38-year-old brain-dead man, marking the second such procedure in the country's medical landscape.

The life-saving surgeries were conducted on Thursday (25 January) night at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and the National Kidney Foundation in the capital.

The transplant procedures began at 9pm and were successfully completed by 10:10pm. 

Cadaveric transplantation — the method used — involves transplanting organs from a clinically or brain-dead patient to another patient in need.

The lead surgeon of this cadaveric transplant was Professor Dr Md Habibur Rahman Dulal.

Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, vice-chancellor of BSMMU, visited the operating theatre in the Cabin Block, spoke with those involved, and interacted with the donor's family members, and the recipients. 

He requested the nation to pray for the soul of the donor.

"The donor, a 38-year-old man, was declared brain-dead on Thursday at BSMMU following a brain injury. He had been in a completely unconscious state since being admitted to the hospital ICU five days earlier," said the vice-chancellor.

The first instance of such a transplant occurred on 19 January last year when kidneys from a brain-dead Sarah Islam, 20, were transplanted into two women. 

One of whom, Shamima Akter, is still living healthily, while the other recipient, Hasina Akter, has since passed away.

In Bangladesh, around 2 crore people are suffering from kidney diseases and many of them die without receiving a transplant due to lack of donors.

Experts now call on the relatives of the brain-dead to come forward and save the lives of those in need.

The first kidney transplant in Bangladesh was performed in 1982, and around 3,500 transplants have been conducted so far. 

However, doctors estimate that the country requires at least 5,000 kidney transplants per year.

