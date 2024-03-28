BSMMU to prioritise education, healthcare and research: New VC

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 05:50 pm

Prof Deen Md Nurul Haque. Photo: Courtesy
Prof Deen Md Nurul Haque. Photo: Courtesy

Focusing on medical education, quality healthcare, and research will be the top priorities, the new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Prof Deen Md Nurul Haque said today (28 March).

"As long as I am the VC, my goal is to create ideal teachers. I want the teachers who will graduate from here to be ideal. They should be committed to their responsibilities," he said at a press conference at the university's Shahid Dr Milton Hall.

Quality research is essential for the advancement of the medical profession, he added.

Taking charge as the 12th VC of BSMMU, Nurul Haque said, "…I may make mistakes, but I will not do any injustice. I will not listen to any unjust demands. I want to work with you as a friend. I do not want to curtail the powers of the administration.

"If you all perform your duties properly, I will be pleased. I want to bring about a visible change in the university within four years. Don't try to associate me with any group. Those who do good work will be appreciated," the VC added.

