89 people hospitalized with dengue in Chattogram in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 03:38 pm

An aedes aegypti mosquitoes is seen in The Gorgas Memorial institute for Health Studies laboratory as they conduct a research on preventing the spread of the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases in Panama City February 4, 2016. Photo: Reuters
An aedes aegypti mosquitoes is seen in The Gorgas Memorial institute for Health Studies laboratory as they conduct a research on preventing the spread of the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases in Panama City February 4, 2016. Photo: Reuters

In the last 24 hours, 106 new dengue patients have been admitted to the hospital in Chattogram. 

In the first six days of this month, 603 people were admitted to the hospital with dengue. On Saturday, a maximum of 182 people were admitted to the hospital with dengue.

This information was given by the Chittagong Civil Surgeon's Office on Sunday (6 August).

According to the civil surgeon's office, out of 89 dengue patients detected in the last 24 hours, 48 are admitted to government hospitals and 41 patients to private hospitals. However, no dengue patient died on the day.

So far this year, 3,379 people have been infected with dengue in Chattogram.

Of these, 2,311 dengue patients were found in July this year. Besides, 27 people have died of dengue this year and among them, 16 patients died in July.

 

